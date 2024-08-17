Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Buys 232,684 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 123.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 421,495 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after buying an additional 232,684 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.08% of Cognizant Technology Solutions worth $28,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CTSH. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $1,786,000. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 102.6% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 63,350 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $4,785,000 after purchasing an additional 32,077 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $222,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,743 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 6,185 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $75.86. 2,193,733 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,122,718. The stock has a market cap of $37.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.05. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a one year low of $62.14 and a one year high of $80.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $70.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.46.

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The information technology service provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The business’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 20th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.85%.

In related news, CEO Ravi Kumar Singisetti sold 6,728 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.66, for a total value of $495,584.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,419,812.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

CTSH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.06.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

