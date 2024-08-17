Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Buys 275,023 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 106.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 533,327 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 275,023 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $41,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AZN. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in AstraZeneca in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in AstraZeneca by 468.4% during the 4th quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 56.3% in the first quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 20.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upgraded shares of AstraZeneca to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Citigroup upgraded shares of AstraZeneca to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Argus raised their price target on AstraZeneca from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on AstraZeneca from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.75.

AstraZeneca Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of AZN traded down $0.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $84.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,550,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,362,012. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $79.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.34. The company has a market cap of $261.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.45. AstraZeneca PLC has a twelve month low of $60.47 and a twelve month high of $85.30.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 29.34% and a net margin of 13.11%. The firm had revenue of $12.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. AstraZeneca’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AstraZeneca Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.04%.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

