Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Buys 42,935 Shares of Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Clearwater Paper Co. (NYSE:CLW – Free Report) by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 219,983 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,935 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 1.32% of Clearwater Paper worth $10,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Clearwater Paper by 30.3% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,096 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Clearwater Paper during the first quarter valued at about $528,000. Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Clearwater Paper during the first quarter worth approximately $639,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Clearwater Paper by 126.9% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 4,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its position in Clearwater Paper by 148.1% in the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 14,227 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 8,492 shares during the last quarter. 89.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on CLW. StockNews.com lowered shares of Clearwater Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Clearwater Paper from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th.

Clearwater Paper Stock Up 2.8 %

NYSE:CLW traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.98. 489,206 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 189,806. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $548.46 million, a PE ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 0.40. Clearwater Paper Co. has a 12-month low of $30.15 and a 12-month high of $57.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.13.

About Clearwater Paper

Clearwater Paper Corporation manufactures and supplies bleached paperboards, and consumer and parent roll tissues in the United States and internationally. It operates through Pulp and Paperboard, and Consumer Products segments. The Pulp and Paperboard segment manufactures and markets bleached paperboard; Solid Bleached Sulfate paperboard that is used to produce folding cartons, liquid packaging, cups and plates, blister and carded packaging, and top sheet and commercial printing items; and hardwood and softwood pulp, as well as offers services that include custom sheeting, slitting, and cutting.

