Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Buys 507,009 Shares of Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR – Free Report) by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,046,046 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 507,009 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.86% of Oscar Health worth $32,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OSCR. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Oscar Health by 270.6% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 265,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,425,000 after acquiring an additional 193,512 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Oscar Health by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 295,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,706,000 after buying an additional 5,588 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Oscar Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Oscar Health by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 64,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 2,394 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oscar Health by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 5,159 shares during the last quarter. 75.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OSCR stock traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.70. 2,510,064 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,302,972. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of -46.74 and a beta of 1.61. Oscar Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.72 and a 52 week high of $23.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.01.

Oscar Health ( NYSE:OSCR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Oscar Health had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 1.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.07) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Oscar Health, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Alessandrea C. Quane sold 25,550 shares of Oscar Health stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total transaction of $497,203.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 237,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,618,772.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Oscar Health news, EVP Alessandrea C. Quane sold 25,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total transaction of $497,203.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 237,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,618,772.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Mario Schlosser sold 5,808 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total transaction of $113,023.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,282,803.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 81,655 shares of company stock worth $1,589,006 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 25.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on OSCR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Oscar Health from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Oscar Health from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective (down from $25.00) on shares of Oscar Health in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Baird R W upgraded Oscar Health to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Oscar Health in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.79.

Oscar Health, Inc operates as a health insurance in the United States. The company offers health plans in individual and small group markets, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform that help providers and payors directly enable their shift to value-based care. It also provides reinsurance products.

