Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Buys 51,673 Shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Free Report) by 36.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 193,363 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,673 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.13% of Skechers U.S.A. worth $13,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SKX. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 23.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 5,490 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. in the second quarter valued at about $335,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. in the second quarter valued at about $298,000. Dnca Finance acquired a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. in the second quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 161.6% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 117,056 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,091,000 after buying an additional 72,314 shares during the period. 79.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock traded down $0.15 on Friday, hitting $64.84. The company had a trading volume of 1,233,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,786,560. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.25. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.58 and a 1 year high of $75.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $67.02 and a 200-day moving average of $64.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.06.

Skechers U.S.A. ( NYSE:SKX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The textile maker reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 6.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Phillip Paccione sold 423 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.45, for a total transaction of $29,377.35. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,430,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 24.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SKX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Skechers U.S.A. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. TD Cowen upped their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America upgraded Skechers U.S.A. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $71.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Skechers U.S.A. in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.75.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children worldwide. The company operates through Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer segments. It offers footwear under Skechers Hands Free Slip-ins, Skechers Arch Fit, and Skechers Air-Cooled Memory Foam brands.

