Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Buys 65,518 Shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Free Report) by 42.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 220,376 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 65,518 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.74% of Grand Canyon Education worth $30,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LOPE. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Grand Canyon Education in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,789,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Grand Canyon Education by 208.6% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $361,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,096,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $335,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LOPE stock traded down $1.06 on Friday, hitting $139.82. The stock had a trading volume of 272,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,562. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a one year low of $108.41 and a one year high of $157.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $143.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.37. The company has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 19.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.66.

Grand Canyon Education ( NASDAQ:LOPE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $227.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.56 million. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 21.66% and a return on equity of 31.81%. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 7.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LOPE shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Grand Canyon Education from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. It offers technology services, including learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services, such as program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support services comprising admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

