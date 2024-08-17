Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Grows Holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL – Free Report) by 411.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 362,137 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 291,286 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical were worth $11,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 46,205 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 3,089 shares during the last quarter. RHS Financial LLC bought a new position in Collegium Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $304,000. Thrive Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Collegium Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $772,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,815 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 2,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 64.7% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 22,515 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 8,842 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 price target (down from $39.00) on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. HC Wainwright upgraded Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

In other news, EVP Scott Dreyer sold 56,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.98, for a total value of $1,930,301.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 105,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,598,549.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Scott Dreyer sold 56,807 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.98, for a total transaction of $1,930,301.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 105,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,598,549.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Colleen Tupper sold 19,710 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.21, for a total value of $674,279.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 130,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,476,207.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

COLL stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.26. 206,394 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 468,546. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.95 and a 1-year high of $40.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.90.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $145.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.94 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 16.46% and a return on equity of 104.98%. Collegium Pharmaceutical’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, and oral formulation of oxycodone for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment; Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol, indicated for the management of acute, severe, and persistent pain; Belbuca, a buccal film that contains buprenorphine; and Symproic, an oral formulation of naldemedine for the treatment of opioid-induced constipation in adult patients with chronic non-cancer pain.

