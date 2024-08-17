Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Grows Stock Holdings in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Free Report) by 39.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,142,192 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 324,958 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Federated Hermes were worth $37,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 607.7% during the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Federated Hermes by 216.4% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 65.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Federated Hermes in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 985.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares during the period. 75.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FHI stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.60. 720,687 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 779,009. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.45. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.23 and a 1 year high of $37.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.15.

Federated Hermes ( NYSE:FHI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.07. Federated Hermes had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 28.60%. The firm had revenue of $402.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $400.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. This is a boost from Federated Hermes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Federated Hermes’s payout ratio is currently 35.23%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FHI. TD Cowen reduced their price target on Federated Hermes from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Federated Hermes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Federated Hermes from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Federated Hermes from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Federated Hermes from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Federated Hermes presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.83.

In other news, VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $32,175.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 299,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,885,876. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Federated Hermes news, VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.43, for a total value of $31,241.42. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 298,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,384,306.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $32,175.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 299,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,885,876. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,263 shares of company stock valued at $2,690,030 over the last ninety days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

