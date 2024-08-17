Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Grows Stock Position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) by 22.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 733,105 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 134,782 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Etsy were worth $43,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Polen Capital Management LLC raised its position in Etsy by 83.3% in the 4th quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 34,322 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,782,000 after purchasing an additional 15,598 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Etsy by 23,542.9% during the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 3,310 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 3,296 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Etsy during the 4th quarter valued at $267,000. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,540,465 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $105,861,000 after buying an additional 221,275 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Etsy by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,555,432 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $126,068,000 after buying an additional 30,561 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Etsy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Etsy news, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.74, for a total transaction of $44,805.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,125,083.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.74, for a total transaction of $44,805.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,125,083.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Toni Thompson Nadal sold 1,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.68, for a total value of $94,841.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,882.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,694 shares of company stock valued at $169,687 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Etsy Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of ETSY stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $53.91. The stock had a trading volume of 2,014,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,624,843. Etsy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.45 and a 1-year high of $89.58. The firm has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.62, a PEG ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 2.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.38 and its 200-day moving average is $65.01.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $647.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $629.87 million. Etsy had a negative return on equity of 51.94% and a net margin of 10.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on ETSY. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Etsy from $67.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Etsy in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Etsy from $87.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Etsy from $95.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Etsy from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.68.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ETSY

About Etsy

(Free Report)

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, and France. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.