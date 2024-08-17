Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $11.14 Million Holdings in Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO – Free Report) by 309.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,977,124 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,005,450 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 3.00% of Organogenesis worth $11,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ORGO. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Organogenesis by 18.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,001,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,521,000 after acquiring an additional 471,741 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Organogenesis by 102.8% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 531,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after purchasing an additional 269,315 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Organogenesis by 45.9% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 500,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 157,575 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in Organogenesis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Organogenesis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.57% of the company’s stock.

Organogenesis Stock Performance

NASDAQ ORGO traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 714,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 952,480. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.87. The firm has a market cap of $339.38 million, a P/E ratio of 64.00 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Organogenesis Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.96 and a 52 week high of $4.70.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Organogenesis in a report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company.

Organogenesis Company Profile

(Free Report)

Organogenesis Holdings Inc, a regenerative medicine company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes solutions for the advanced wound care, and surgical and sports medicine markets in the United States. The company's advanced wound care products include Affinity, an amniotic membrane in which viable cells, growth factors/cytokines, and ECM proteins in the native tissue are preserved; Novachor, a chorion membrane in which viable cells, growth factors/cytokines, and ECM proteins in the native tissue are preserved; Apligraf, a bioengineered living cell therapy that produce spectrum of cytokines and growth factors; Dermagraft, a bioengineered product that produces human collagen, ECM, proteins, cytokines, and growth factors; NuShield, dehydrated placental tissue covering amnion and chorion membranes for spongy/intermediate layer intact; and PuraPly AM, an antimicrobial barrier that enables conformability and fluid drainage.

