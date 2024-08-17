Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $12.45 Million Stake in IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC – Free Report) by 12.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,330 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 9,942 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.44% of IES worth $12,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in IES in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $481,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IES during the fourth quarter valued at about $356,000. Coombe Bender & Co LLC boosted its position in shares of IES by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Coombe Bender & Co LLC now owns 62,647 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of IES by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 87,243 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,911,000 after buying an additional 9,463 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in IES by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,668 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $766,000 after buying an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other IES news, CEO Jeffrey L. Et Al Gendell sold 32,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.06, for a total transaction of $4,421,405.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,352,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,544,600,604.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jeffrey L. Et Al Gendell sold 3,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.50, for a total value of $521,785.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,406,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,830,758,337. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey L. Et Al Gendell sold 32,496 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.06, for a total value of $4,421,405.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,352,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,544,600,604.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 175,515 shares of company stock worth $25,009,029. 59.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut IES from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th.

IES Stock Performance

Shares of IES stock traded down $5.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $170.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 107,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,032. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.78 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $132.00. IES Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $59.75 and a one year high of $184.38.

IES (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $768.40 million for the quarter. IES had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 30.22%.

IES Profile

IES Holdings, Inc engages in the design and installation of integrated electrical and technology systems, and provides infrastructure products and services in the United States. The Communications segment designs, installs, and maintains network infrastructure within data centers for co-location and managed hosting customers; corporate, educational, financial, hospitality, and healthcare buildings; e-commerce distribution centers; and high-tech manufacturing facilities.

Further Reading

