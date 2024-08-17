Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $16.17 Million Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. decreased its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 59.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,370 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 151,093 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $16,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CVX. American Capital Advisory LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 403.2% in the first quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 156 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Bare Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 264.9% in the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 281 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.23, for a total transaction of $600,862.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,429.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chevron Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Chevron stock traded up $0.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $147.27. 6,824,045 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,882,654. The firm has a market capitalization of $271.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.10. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $139.62 and a 1-year high of $171.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $153.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $51.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.68 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 9.31%. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 11.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Chevron from $203.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Chevron from $180.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Chevron in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Chevron from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Chevron from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $183.82.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

