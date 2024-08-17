Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Invests $40 Million in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 310,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,997,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.15% of Carvana as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CVNA. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Carvana by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,290,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,642,000 after purchasing an additional 266,972 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Carvana by 39.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,459,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,727,000 after acquiring an additional 2,112,463 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Carvana by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,483,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,560,000 after acquiring an additional 216,893 shares during the last quarter. Goodnow Investment Group LLC increased its position in Carvana by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Goodnow Investment Group LLC now owns 1,464,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,532,000 after purchasing an additional 23,140 shares during the period. Finally, Steadview Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Carvana by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Steadview Capital Management LLC now owns 876,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,423,000 after purchasing an additional 118,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.71% of the company’s stock.
Carvana Stock Up 2.9 %
Shares of Carvana stock traded up $4.37 on Friday, reaching $155.93. 3,717,654 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,431,026. Carvana Co. has a one year low of $25.09 and a one year high of $156.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $127.89 and a 200 day moving average of $98.88. The company has a market capitalization of $31.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.39 and a beta of 3.37.
Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Carvana from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $77.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. TD Cowen increased their target price on Carvana from $110.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Carvana from $90.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Carvana from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Carvana from $110.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Carvana currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.73.
Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.
