Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Invests $40 Million in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 310,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,997,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.15% of Carvana as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CVNA. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Carvana by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,290,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,642,000 after purchasing an additional 266,972 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Carvana by 39.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,459,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,727,000 after acquiring an additional 2,112,463 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Carvana by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,483,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,560,000 after acquiring an additional 216,893 shares during the last quarter. Goodnow Investment Group LLC increased its position in Carvana by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Goodnow Investment Group LLC now owns 1,464,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,532,000 after purchasing an additional 23,140 shares during the period. Finally, Steadview Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Carvana by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Steadview Capital Management LLC now owns 876,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,423,000 after purchasing an additional 118,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Carvana alerts:

Carvana Stock Up 2.9 %

Shares of Carvana stock traded up $4.37 on Friday, reaching $155.93. 3,717,654 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,431,026. Carvana Co. has a one year low of $25.09 and a one year high of $156.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $127.89 and a 200 day moving average of $98.88. The company has a market capitalization of $31.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.39 and a beta of 3.37.

Insider Activity at Carvana

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.20, for a total value of $7,092,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,317,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $273,928,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.20, for a total value of $7,092,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,317,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $273,928,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Mark W. Jenkins sold 5,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.25, for a total transaction of $496,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 192,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,110,786. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,416,236 shares of company stock worth $297,840,285. Insiders own 17.12% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Carvana from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $77.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. TD Cowen increased their target price on Carvana from $110.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Carvana from $90.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Carvana from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Carvana from $110.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Carvana currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.73.

View Our Latest Report on CVNA

About Carvana

(Free Report)

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.