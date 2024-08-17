Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Makes New Investment in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 31,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,366,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MORN. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Morningstar by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 324 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Morningstar by 21.9% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 245 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT grew its stake in shares of Morningstar by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 2,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Morningstar by 38.6% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 183 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Morningstar by 7.3% during the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 754 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. 57.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Morningstar

In related news, CRO Daniel Joseph Dunn sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.89, for a total value of $513,424.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 12,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,160,980.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CRO Daniel Joseph Dunn sold 1,600 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.89, for a total value of $513,424.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 12,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,160,980.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William M. Lyons sold 750 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.07, for a total transaction of $216,802.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,795,671.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 63,422 shares of company stock valued at $19,005,887. Corporate insiders own 39.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Morningstar in a research note on Monday, August 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $352.00 price target on the stock.

Morningstar Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MORN traded up $2.74 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $316.33. 92,673 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 116,902. Morningstar, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $213.38 and a fifty-two week high of $330.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $302.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $298.00. The firm has a market cap of $13.52 billion, a PE ratio of 63.91 and a beta of 1.17.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $571.90 million during the quarter. Morningstar had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 22.34%.

Morningstar Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 12th were given a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 12th. Morningstar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.73%.

Morningstar Profile

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment insights in the United States, Asia. Australia, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Morningstar Data and Analytics; PitchBook; Morningstar Wealth; Morningstar Credit; and Morningstar Retirement.

