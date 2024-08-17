Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Purchases 109,298 Shares of Tennant (NYSE:TNC)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Free Report) by 577.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 128,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 109,298 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Tennant were worth $12,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tennant by 1,272.2% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Tennant during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Tennant by 290.9% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Tennant in the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Tennant during the first quarter valued at approximately $86,000. 93.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tennant alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com cut Tennant from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday.

Tennant Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:TNC traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $94.06. 93,056 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 105,166. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.64 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $99.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.00. Tennant has a 52-week low of $72.81 and a 52-week high of $124.11.

Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.11. Tennant had a return on equity of 22.23% and a net margin of 8.76%. The company had revenue of $331.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. Tennant’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tennant will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tennant Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Tennant’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.60%.

About Tennant

(Free Report)

Tennant Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, and asset management solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tennant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tennant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.