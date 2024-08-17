Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Purchases Shares of 410,387 Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 410,387 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $29,548,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in Alibaba Group by 139.3% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 359 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

BABA traded up $3.64 during trading on Friday, hitting $83.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,249,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,711,342. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $76.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.38, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $66.63 and a twelve month high of $96.68.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The specialty retailer reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $30.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.59 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 12.70%. Analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.96 EPS for the current year.

BABA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Alibaba Group from $124.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Alibaba Group from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.61.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

