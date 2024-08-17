Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Raises Stake in HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP – Free Report) by 6,183.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,011,428 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 995,332 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in HashiCorp were worth $34,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Samson Rock Capital LLP acquired a new position in HashiCorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $18,530,000. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new position in HashiCorp during the second quarter worth about $761,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in HashiCorp by 111.6% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 150,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,078,000 after purchasing an additional 79,485 shares during the period. Renaissance Capital LLC boosted its holdings in HashiCorp by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 86,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,912,000 after purchasing an additional 22,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in HashiCorp by 311.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 6,150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

Get HashiCorp alerts:

Insider Transactions at HashiCorp

In other HashiCorp news, CEO David Mcjannet sold 48,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total value of $1,598,309.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 373,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,416,955.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO David Mcjannet sold 48,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total transaction of $1,598,309.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 373,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,416,955.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Armon Dadgar sold 35,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.34, for a total transaction of $1,197,039.36. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,553,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,792,089.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 406,736 shares of company stock worth $13,612,236 over the last quarter. 22.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HashiCorp Stock Performance

HashiCorp stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.78. 2,361,707 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,505,496. The company has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.19 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.91. HashiCorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.91 and a 1 year high of $34.05.

HashiCorp (NASDAQ:HCP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.02. HashiCorp had a negative net margin of 31.13% and a negative return on equity of 14.27%. The business had revenue of $160.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.39 million. On average, analysts forecast that HashiCorp, Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HCP shares. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $35.00 price target (up from $27.00) on shares of HashiCorp in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of HashiCorp in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. William Blair cut shares of HashiCorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of HashiCorp from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of HashiCorp in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.17.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HashiCorp

HashiCorp Profile

(Free Report)

HashiCorp, Inc engages in the provision of multi-cloud infrastructure automation solutions worldwide. The company offers infrastructure provisioning products, including Terraform, that enables IT operations teams to apply an Infrastructure-as-Code approach, where processes and configuration required to support applications are codified and automated instead of being manual and ticket-based; Packer, that provides a consistent way to define the process of transforming the raw source inputs into a production worthy artifact, across any environment or packaging format; and Vagrant, that allows teams to define how development environments are set up.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HashiCorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HashiCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HashiCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.