Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Raises Stock Position in REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX – Free Report) by 258.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 816,384 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 588,773 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 1.66% of REGENXBIO worth $9,552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RGNX. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of REGENXBIO during the second quarter valued at about $121,000. Artal Group S.A. purchased a new position in shares of REGENXBIO during the first quarter valued at about $5,268,000. Redmile Group LLC grew its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 21.0% during the first quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 4,551,556 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $95,901,000 after purchasing an additional 790,866 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG purchased a new position in shares of REGENXBIO during the first quarter valued at about $253,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of REGENXBIO by 8.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,177 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on RGNX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on REGENXBIO in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on REGENXBIO from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. StockNews.com raised REGENXBIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on REGENXBIO from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.25.

In related news, Director Argeris N. Karabelas sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.27, for a total value of $112,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,286 shares in the company, valued at $127,193.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Kenneth T. Mills sold 2,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.77, for a total value of $30,431.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 408,035 shares in the company, valued at $5,618,641.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Argeris N. Karabelas sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.27, for a total value of $112,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,286 shares in the company, valued at $127,193.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,279 shares of company stock worth $760,034 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.13% of the company’s stock.

RGNX stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.25. The stock had a trading volume of 320,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 628,269. REGENXBIO Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.49 and a twelve month high of $28.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $603.39 million, a P/E ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.89.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.24. REGENXBIO had a negative return on equity of 68.21% and a negative net margin of 270.74%. The company had revenue of $22.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.66) EPS. REGENXBIO’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that REGENXBIO Inc. will post -4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapies that deliver functional genes to cells with genetic defects in the United States. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform. The company's products in pipeline includes ABBV-RGX-314 for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, diabetic retinopathy, and other chronic retinal diseases; and RGX-202, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

