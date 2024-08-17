Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 14,287 Shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lowered its position in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 159,625 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 14,287 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.27% of F5 worth $27,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FFIV. Lyrical Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of F5 by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,145,302 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $204,986,000 after purchasing an additional 317,263 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of F5 during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,937,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of F5 by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,435,868 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,330,872,000 after purchasing an additional 131,341 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of F5 by 72.6% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. now owns 298,612 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $53,446,000 after purchasing an additional 125,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of F5 by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 625,734 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $118,607,000 after purchasing an additional 77,611 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

Get F5 alerts:

Insider Activity at F5

In other F5 news, Director Michael L. Dreyer sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.93, for a total value of $377,842.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $817,315.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Scot Frazier Rogers sold 3,315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.46, for a total transaction of $558,444.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,283,790.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael L. Dreyer sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.93, for a total transaction of $377,842.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $817,315.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,186 shares of company stock valued at $2,325,325. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

F5 Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FFIV remained flat at $195.57 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 334,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 502,097. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $177.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $180.31. F5, Inc. has a 52-week low of $145.45 and a 52-week high of $205.92. The stock has a market cap of $11.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.42, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.08.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The network technology company reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $695.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.06 million. F5 had a return on equity of 21.03% and a net margin of 19.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that F5, Inc. will post 10.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on FFIV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on F5 from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Barclays upped their target price on F5 from $189.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. StockNews.com upgraded F5 from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on F5 from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on F5 from $182.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, F5 has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $200.89.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on FFIV

F5 Company Profile

(Free Report)

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company’s distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.