Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 21,245 Shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. trimmed its position in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 19.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,670 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 21,245 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $51,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HUBS. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in HubSpot during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of HubSpot by 1,125.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 49 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 1,380.0% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 74 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its position in HubSpot by 54.0% in the 1st quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 77 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get HubSpot alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other HubSpot news, insider Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 192 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total transaction of $124,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,059,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other HubSpot news, insider Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total value of $124,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,059,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $472.27, for a total transaction of $4,014,295.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 518,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $244,707,645.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,938 shares of company stock valued at $24,451,825. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HUBS traded up $8.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $497.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 480,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 650,282. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -188.05 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $524.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $586.39. HubSpot, Inc. has a one year low of $407.23 and a one year high of $693.85.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The software maker reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.30. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 5.78% and a negative return on equity of 4.94%. The business had revenue of $637.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $619.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.17) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that HubSpot, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on HUBS shares. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on HubSpot from $725.00 to $625.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on HubSpot from $699.00 to $629.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of HubSpot from $650.00 to $550.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $570.00 target price on shares of HubSpot in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of HubSpot from $725.00 to $675.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HubSpot currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $610.79.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HUBS

HubSpot Profile

(Free Report)

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.