Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 21,245 Shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. trimmed its position in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 19.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,670 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 21,245 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $51,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HUBS. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in HubSpot during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HubSpot during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of HubSpot by 1,125.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 49 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 1,380.0% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 74 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its position in HubSpot by 54.0% in the 1st quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 77 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other HubSpot news, insider Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 192 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total transaction of $124,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,059,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other HubSpot news, insider Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total value of $124,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,059,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $472.27, for a total transaction of $4,014,295.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 518,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $244,707,645.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 42,938 shares of company stock valued at $24,451,825. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.
HubSpot Stock Performance
HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The software maker reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.30. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 5.78% and a negative return on equity of 4.94%. The business had revenue of $637.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $619.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.17) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that HubSpot, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts have recently commented on HUBS shares. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on HubSpot from $725.00 to $625.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on HubSpot from $699.00 to $629.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of HubSpot from $650.00 to $550.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $570.00 target price on shares of HubSpot in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of HubSpot from $725.00 to $675.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HubSpot currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $610.79.
HubSpot Profile
HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.
