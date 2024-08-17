Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Trims Position in Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lessened its stake in shares of Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 357,899 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 16,934 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 1.13% of Beazer Homes USA worth $9,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Beazer Homes USA by 47.2% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 280,213 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,468,000 after buying an additional 89,848 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC raised its holdings in Beazer Homes USA by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 163,805 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,373,000 after buying an additional 37,200 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Beazer Homes USA by 53.3% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 359,686 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,798,000 after purchasing an additional 125,100 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its stake in Beazer Homes USA by 58.9% during the fourth quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 2,586,642 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $87,403,000 after purchasing an additional 958,814 shares during the period. Finally, EMG Holdings L.P. purchased a new stake in Beazer Homes USA during the fourth quarter worth about $4,831,000. 85.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Beazer Homes USA

In related news, EVP Keith L. Belknap, Jr. sold 13,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.73, for a total value of $413,687.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 164,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,043,376.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Beazer Homes USA news, EVP Keith L. Belknap, Jr. sold 13,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.17, for a total value of $414,561.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 150,819 shares in the company, valued at $4,701,028.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Keith L. Belknap, Jr. sold 13,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.73, for a total value of $413,687.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 164,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,043,376.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Beazer Homes USA Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of Beazer Homes USA stock traded down $0.36 on Friday, reaching $28.74. 435,793 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 373,452. Beazer Homes USA, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.03 and a 1-year high of $34.89. The company has a market cap of $906.66 million, a P/E ratio of 5.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 13.50 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.31.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $595.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597.67 million. Beazer Homes USA had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 6.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Beazer Homes USA, Inc. will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on BZH shares. Zelman & Associates lowered shares of Beazer Homes USA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Beazer Homes USA from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Beazer Homes USA from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Beazer Homes USA in a research note on Friday, May 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Beazer Homes USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Beazer Homes USA has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.75.

About Beazer Homes USA

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. The company also sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Indiana, Delaware, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

