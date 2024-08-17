Assura (LON:AGR) Earns Hold Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Assura (LON:AGR – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports.

Assura Trading Down 0.6 %

AGR opened at GBX 41.80 ($0.53) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -4,180.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.34. Assura has a 12 month low of GBX 37.54 ($0.48) and a 12 month high of GBX 49.18 ($0.63). The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 41.01 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 41.56.

Assura Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th were given a GBX 0.84 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 6th. This represents a yield of 1.97%. This is a positive change from Assura’s previous dividend of $0.82. Assura’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -30,000.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Assura

About Assura

In related news, insider Ed Smith purchased 50,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 39 ($0.50) per share, for a total transaction of £19,689.54 ($25,139.86). In other news, insider Jayne Cottam bought 54,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 40 ($0.51) per share, for a total transaction of £21,880 ($27,936.67). Also, insider Ed Smith purchased 50,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 39 ($0.50) per share, for a total transaction of £19,689.54 ($25,139.86). Insiders acquired 304,518 shares of company stock worth $12,727,873 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Assura plc is a national healthcare premises specialist and UK REIT based in Altrincham, UK – caring for more than 600 primary healthcare buildings, from which over six million patients are served. A constituent of the FTSE 250 and the EPRA indices, as at 30 September 2023, Assura's portfolio was valued at £2.7 billion.

