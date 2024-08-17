Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) PT Raised to $194.00

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Free Report) had its target price upped by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $186.00 to $194.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated an overweight rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of Assurant in a report on Friday, June 28th. StockNews.com downgraded Assurant from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Assurant from $223.00 to $222.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Assurant from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $208.60.

NYSE AIZ opened at $187.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $9.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.54. Assurant has a twelve month low of $136.15 and a twelve month high of $189.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $170.50 and its 200 day moving average is $174.11.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $4.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. Assurant had a return on equity of 20.08% and a net margin of 6.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.89 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Assurant will post 16.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.10%.

In other news, EVP Michael P. Campbell sold 1,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.35, for a total transaction of $226,048.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,261,983.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Michael P. Campbell sold 1,304 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.35, for a total transaction of $226,048.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,261,983.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Martin Jenns sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.13, for a total value of $267,195.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $717,329.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Assurant during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Assurant by 62.1% in the 2nd quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in Assurant during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Assurant during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Assurant in the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. 92.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service contracts and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, commercial equipment, and other related services.

