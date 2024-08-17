Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Assurant from $186.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Assurant from $223.00 to $222.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Piper Sandler reissued an overweight rating and issued a $205.00 price target on shares of Assurant in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Assurant from $210.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $208.60.

Assurant Stock Performance

NYSE AIZ opened at $187.23 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $170.50 and its 200-day moving average is $174.11. Assurant has a 12-month low of $136.15 and a 12-month high of $189.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $9.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.54.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $4.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. Assurant had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 20.08%. Assurant’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Assurant will post 16.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Assurant Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.10%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Michael P. Campbell sold 1,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.35, for a total value of $226,048.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,261,983.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Michael P. Campbell sold 1,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.35, for a total transaction of $226,048.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,261,983.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Martin Jenns sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.13, for a total transaction of $267,195.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $717,329.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Assurant

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIZ. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in Assurant in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Assurant by 62.1% in the 2nd quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in Assurant in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Assurant in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in Assurant in the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. 92.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Assurant Company Profile

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service contracts and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, commercial equipment, and other related services.

Further Reading

