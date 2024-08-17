Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR – Free Report) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $6.88 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $2.00.

Atea Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of AVIR opened at $3.68 on Tuesday. Atea Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $2.77 and a 1-year high of $4.60. The stock has a market cap of $309.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 0.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.80.

Atea Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVIR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.28. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.34) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Atea Pharmaceuticals will post -2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Atea Pharmaceuticals

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Atea Pharmaceuticals

In other Atea Pharmaceuticals news, Director Bruce Polsky sold 17,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.49, for a total transaction of $61,228.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 65,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,964.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 17.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sunpointe LLC acquired a new position in Atea Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. RPO LLC purchased a new stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Atea Pharmaceuticals by 67.6% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 6,526 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 34,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 4,339 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

Atea Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes antiviral therapeutics for patients with viral infections. Its lead product candidate is AT-527, an oral antiviral candidate that is in Phase 3 SUNRISE-3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with COVID-19.

Featured Stories

