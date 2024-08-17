ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 169,600 shares, a drop of 24.2% from the July 15th total of 223,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 159,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of ATNI stock traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.83. 74,123 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 122,429. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $395.64 million, a PE ratio of -19.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 31.66 and a beta of 0.56. ATN International has a 1-year low of $18.20 and a 1-year high of $39.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.21.

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $183.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.39 million. ATN International had a positive return on equity of 0.12% and a negative net margin of 0.89%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that ATN International will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, June 30th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. ATN International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -73.85%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of ATN International during the second quarter worth about $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in ATN International during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in ATN International by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 5,708 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 1,968 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in ATN International in the 2nd quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its position in ATN International by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 26,195 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 5,506 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ATNI shares. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price (down from $40.00) on shares of ATN International in a report on Friday, April 26th. BWS Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of ATN International in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of ATN International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd.

ATN International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of digital infrastructure and communications services to residential, business, and government customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through International Telecom and US Telecom segments. The company offers mobile, data, voice, broadband, and fixed services; handsets and accessories; and wholesale roaming, long distance voice services, and site maintenance services.

