AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Position Decreased by Valley National Advisers Inc.

Valley National Advisers Inc. reduced its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,203 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,731 shares during the quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,554,000. Provence Wealth Management Group raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 55.8% during the fourth quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group now owns 16,217 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 5,807 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in AT&T by 250.3% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 67,303 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 48,091 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in AT&T by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 46,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 5,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summa Corp. acquired a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth about $395,000. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

T has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on AT&T from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Moffett Nathanson increased their price target on AT&T from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.06.

AT&T Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of T opened at $19.34 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $138.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.58. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.92 and a 52-week high of $19.99.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.57. AT&T had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The business had revenue of $29.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.74%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.68%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

