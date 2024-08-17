Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) Short Interest Update

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Free Report) (TSE:AUP) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,840,000 shares, an increase of 13.1% from the July 15th total of 8,700,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,310,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.5 days.

Insider Activity

In other Aurinia Pharmaceuticals news, insider Scott Michael Habig sold 18,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.31, for a total value of $96,902.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 456,338 shares in the company, valued at $2,423,154.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Aurinia Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aurinia Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 75,196 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 2,197 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 28,634 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 34,464 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,873 shares during the last quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 36.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AUPH

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.67 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.26. 2,922,521 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,755,416. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 5.60 and a quick ratio of 5.05. The company has a market capitalization of $893.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.56 and a beta of 1.44. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $4.71 and a 52-week high of $10.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.60.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Free Report) (TSE:AUP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The business had revenue of $57.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.25 million. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 11.75% and a negative net margin of 24.31%. The company’s revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in the United States. It offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.