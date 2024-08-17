AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Stake Cut by Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,293 shares during the period. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $1,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 1,877.8% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 270.0% during the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON acquired a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 50.0% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

In other AvalonBay Communities news, CIO Matthew H. Birenbaum sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.90, for a total value of $1,044,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 65,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,780,506.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CIO Matthew H. Birenbaum sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.90, for a total value of $1,044,500.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 65,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,780,506.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Keri A. Shea sold 2,000 shares of AvalonBay Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.17, for a total value of $414,340.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,383 shares in the company, valued at $908,026.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AVB traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $215.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,603,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 729,457. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $205.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $192.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.60 billion, a PE ratio of 32.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $160.45 and a one year high of $218.79.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by ($0.93). AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 29.61% and a return on equity of 7.16%. The company had revenue of $726.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $718.49 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.66 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 10.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on AvalonBay Communities from $203.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $194.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Argus increased their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $188.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $210.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $207.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AvalonBay Communities has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $211.12.

As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 299 apartment communities containing 90,669 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

