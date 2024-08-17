AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,960,000 shares, a decrease of 19.7% from the July 15th total of 2,440,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 387,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.1 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised AxoGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Raymond James began coverage on AxoGen in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of AxoGen in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on AxoGen from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, AxoGen presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.80.

Get AxoGen alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AXGN

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AxoGen

AxoGen Trading Up 6.4 %

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AXGN. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in AxoGen by 534.6% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,805 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 6,575 shares in the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AxoGen during the 2nd quarter worth about $75,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AxoGen by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 11,539 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 2,671 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of AxoGen by 45.9% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,823 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 4,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in AxoGen in the second quarter worth approximately $125,000. 80.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ AXGN traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.73. 430,712 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 400,561. AxoGen has a 1 year low of $3.45 and a 1 year high of $11.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $512.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.46 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.08.

About AxoGen

(Get Free Report)

AxoGen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and commercializes technologies for peripheral nerve regeneration and repair worldwide. The company's products include Avance Nerve Graft, a biologically active off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed peripheral nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed peripheral nerves; AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments; and Axoguard HA+ Nerve Protector, a processed porcine submucosa ECM base layer with a hyaluronate-alginate gel coating designed to provide short- and long-term protection for peripheral nerve injuries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AxoGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AxoGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.