Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the four brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $81.00.

AX has been the topic of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Axos Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Raymond James upped their price objective on Axos Financial from $67.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Axos Financial from $68.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Axos Financial from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st.

AX stock opened at $64.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.46. Axos Financial has a one year low of $32.05 and a one year high of $79.15. The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 1.43.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80. Axos Financial had a net margin of 23.96% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The company had revenue of $484.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Axos Financial will post 7.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AX. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Axos Financial by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 17,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 5.3% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in Axos Financial by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Axos Financial by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 5,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Axos Financial by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking Business and Securities Business. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

