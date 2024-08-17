Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday.

AXSM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Mizuho restated a buy rating and set a $106.00 price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and set a $107.00 price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $127.00 to $125.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $123.38.

NASDAQ:AXSM opened at $86.17 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.20. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Axsome Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $55.02 and a twelve month high of $98.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.51 and a beta of 1.26.

In other Axsome Therapeutics news, Director Mark Coleman sold 5,249 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.21, for a total transaction of $394,777.29. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,492,768.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Mark Coleman sold 5,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.21, for a total value of $394,777.29. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,848 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,492,768.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Mark L. Jacobson sold 47,739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.26, for a total transaction of $4,022,488.14. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 5,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $487,275.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,898 shares of company stock valued at $5,005,058 over the last three months. 22.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 115.5% in the fourth quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,038,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,616,000 after buying an additional 556,370 shares during the period. Sofinnova Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $24,971,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 57.4% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 837,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,633,000 after acquiring an additional 305,264 shares during the period. First Turn Management LLC bought a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $23,513,000. Finally, Tri Locum Partners LP boosted its stake in Axsome Therapeutics by 198.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tri Locum Partners LP now owns 306,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,674,000 after purchasing an additional 203,802 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company's commercial product portfolio includes Auvelity (dextromethorphan-bupropion), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist with multimodal activity indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and Sunosi (solriamfetol), a medication indicated to the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea.

