Azul S.A. to Post FY2024 Earnings of ($1.87) Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts (NYSE:AZUL)

Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn increased their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Azul in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 13th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Mckenzie now expects that the company will post earnings of ($1.87) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($2.12). The consensus estimate for Azul’s current full-year earnings is ($1.03) per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Azul’s FY2025 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on AZUL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Azul from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Azul from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays dropped their target price on Azul from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Azul in a research report on Friday, May 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $7.40 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.39.

Azul Trading Down 3.7 %

NYSE:AZUL opened at $4.09 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 2.00. Azul has a 12 month low of $3.70 and a 12 month high of $11.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.07.

Azul (NYSE:AZUL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.63). The company had revenue of $800.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $791.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.81) EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Azul

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AZUL. Long Focus Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Azul by 106.3% during the second quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC now owns 4,454,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,816,000 after buying an additional 2,295,000 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Azul by 2,466.5% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 598,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,395,000 after acquiring an additional 575,344 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Azul by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 874,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,797,000 after acquiring an additional 82,077 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in shares of Azul by 310.0% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 31,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 24,054 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Azul in the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

About Azul

Azul SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in Brazil and internationally. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated approximately 1,000 daily departures to 160 destinations through a network of 300 non-stop routes with an operating fleet of 183 aircraft and a passenger contractual fleet of 189 aircraft.

