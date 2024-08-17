B. Riley Comments on Journey Medical Co.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:DERM)

Journey Medical Co. (NASDAQ:DERM – Free Report) – Research analysts at B. Riley dropped their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Journey Medical in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 13th. B. Riley analyst K. Patel now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.21) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.19). The consensus estimate for Journey Medical’s current full-year earnings is ($0.95) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Journey Medical’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.13) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.79) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.42) EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.02 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on DERM. Roth Capital upgraded Journey Medical to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of Journey Medical in a report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock.

Journey Medical Stock Performance

Shares of DERM opened at $4.43 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Journey Medical has a 52 week low of $1.78 and a 52 week high of $8.11. The stock has a market cap of $88.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.29 and a beta of 0.93.

Journey Medical (NASDAQ:DERM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $14.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.81 million. Journey Medical had a negative return on equity of 32.83% and a negative net margin of 5.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.46) earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Journey Medical

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DERM. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Journey Medical by 687.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 222,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after buying an additional 194,389 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC bought a new stake in Journey Medical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. TMD Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Journey Medical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Journey Medical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,664,000. Finally, Rosalind Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Journey Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $644,000. Institutional investors own 7.25% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Joseph Benesch sold 9,324 shares of Journey Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total transaction of $51,002.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,900.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 19.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Journey Medical Company Profile

Journey Medical Corporation focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of dermatological conditions in the United States. The company's marketed products include Qbrexza, a medicated cloth towelette for the treatment of primary axillary hyperhidrosis; Accutane, an oral isotretinoin drug to treat severe recalcitrant nodular acne; and Amzeeq, a topical formulation of minocycline for the treatment of inflammatory lesions of non-nodular moderate to severe acne vulgaris.

Featured Stories

