B. Riley Comments on Ovid Therapeutics Inc.’s FY2028 Earnings (NASDAQ:OVID)

Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID – Free Report) – Research analysts at B. Riley issued their FY2028 EPS estimates for shares of Ovid Therapeutics in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 13th. B. Riley analyst K. Patel expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.78) for the year. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ovid Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.81) per share.
Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $0.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.11 million. Ovid Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a negative net margin of 10,691.14%.
Shares of NASDAQ:OVID opened at $1.13 on Thursday. Ovid Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.68 and a 52-week high of $4.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 10.47 and a current ratio of 10.47. The firm has a market cap of $80.17 million, a P/E ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 0.44.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OVID. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $1,274,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 45.6% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 114,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 35,786 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Ovid Therapeutics by 52.7% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 39,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 13,728 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in Ovid Therapeutics by 74.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 32,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 13,756 shares during the period. Finally, Vestal Point Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Institutional investors own 72.24% of the company’s stock.
Ovid Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of impactful medicines for patients and families with epilepsies and seizure-related neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing soticlestat, a novel cholesterol 24 hydroxylase inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the potential treatment of patients with resistant epilepsies; OV329, a GABA aminotransferase inhibitor which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with tuberous sclerosis complex and infantile spasms; and OV350, a small molecule direct activator of the KCC2 transporter, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for treating epilepsies.
