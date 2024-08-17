Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Price Target Cut to $130.00 by Analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein

Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Sanford C. Bernstein from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the information services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Baidu from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Barclays cut their price target on Baidu from $133.00 to $125.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on Baidu from $180.00 to $135.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Loop Capital cut their target price on Baidu from $155.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Baidu from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Baidu presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $144.07.

Get Baidu alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Baidu

Baidu Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Baidu

Shares of BIDU stock opened at $88.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $89.57 and a 200-day moving average of $98.94. The company has a market cap of $31.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Baidu has a 52 week low of $79.68 and a 52 week high of $151.00.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Baidu in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Baidu during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Baidu during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. iA Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Baidu in the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in Baidu in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000.

Baidu Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search services in China. It operates through two segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.