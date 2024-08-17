Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Cuts Position in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Free Report) by 59.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 23,126 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 34,398 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PG&E were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PCG. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of PG&E in the 4th quarter worth about $394,285,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of PG&E in the fourth quarter valued at about $142,612,000. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of PG&E by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 116,093,791 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,093,198,000 after buying an additional 7,681,566 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of PG&E by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 282,332,215 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,731,888,000 after buying an additional 5,635,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of PG&E by 534.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,314,611 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $113,852,000 after buying an additional 5,319,289 shares in the last quarter. 78.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PCG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on PG&E from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup raised their price objective on PG&E from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on PG&E from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded PG&E from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on PG&E from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.44.

In other news, VP Stephanie N. Williams sold 38,601 shares of PG&E stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.32, for a total value of $707,170.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $350,168.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PCG remained flat at $18.41 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 11,230,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,073,158. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.90. PG&E Co. has a one year low of $14.71 and a one year high of $18.95.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. PG&E had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 10.22%. The business’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. Equities analysts expect that PG&E Co. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

