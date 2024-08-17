Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Has $310,000 Holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 68.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,428 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,706,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Simon Property Group by 97.8% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 75,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,708,000 after buying an additional 37,108 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Simon Property Group by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 510,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,541,000 after buying an additional 15,251 shares in the last quarter. Napa Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter worth about $3,151,000. Finally, Aspiriant LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the 1st quarter worth about $1,139,000. 93.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Simon Property Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SPG traded down $1.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $156.70. 1,422,629 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,396,242. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. The company has a market capitalization of $51.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 1.75. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.11 and a 1-year high of $161.30.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($1.42). The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 78.14% and a net margin of 45.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.88 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $2.05 per share. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $8.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.23%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.91%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SPG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Simon Property Group from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Simon Property Group from $152.00 to $157.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Simon Property Group

In related news, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz purchased 486 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $150.17 per share, for a total transaction of $72,982.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,259,500.17. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

