Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Has $332,000 Holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 9.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage during the fourth quarter valued at about $821,151,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in Public Storage by 86.8% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 645,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $187,137,000 after buying an additional 299,826 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Public Storage by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,100,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $319,270,000 after acquiring an additional 281,800 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Public Storage by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,432,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,575,794,000 after acquiring an additional 219,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,946,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,075,681,000 after purchasing an additional 217,487 shares during the last quarter. 78.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PSA shares. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Public Storage from $314.00 to $308.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Public Storage from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Truist Financial lowered Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $306.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays reduced their price objective on Public Storage from $330.00 to $327.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Bank of America cut Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $318.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $309.92.

Insider Transactions at Public Storage

In related news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.29, for a total value of $109,716.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $881,568.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage Stock Performance

Public Storage stock traded up $2.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $319.41. The stock had a trading volume of 554,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 717,685. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.13 billion, a PE ratio of 29.01, a P/E/G ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $297.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $284.48. Public Storage has a 12 month low of $233.18 and a 12 month high of $322.72.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by ($1.54). Public Storage had a return on equity of 36.55% and a net margin of 44.88%. The company had revenue of $921.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Public Storage will post 16.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Public Storage Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 108.99%.

Public Storage Profile

(Free Report)

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.