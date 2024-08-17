Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Has $346,000 Holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,749 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 282 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in PPG Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in PPG Industries in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $152.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI lowered PPG Industries from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $152.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on PPG Industries from $145.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PPG Industries has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.08.

PPG Industries stock traded up $0.33 on Friday, reaching $122.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,562,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,664,256. PPG Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.07 and a twelve month high of $151.16. The company has a market cap of $28.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.68, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $125.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.33.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.93 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 23.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.25 EPS. Equities analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. This is a boost from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 45.95%.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

