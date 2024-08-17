Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 868 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Capital One Financial by 72.8% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 21,128,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,145,761,000 after buying an additional 8,900,241 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $409,831,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,473,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $517,184,000 after acquiring an additional 549,665 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 443.1% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 553,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,150,000 after purchasing an additional 451,789 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 5,968.2% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 418,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,861,000 after purchasing an additional 411,509 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of Capital One Financial stock traded up $2.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $139.56. 1,883,617 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,525,777. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $53.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.45. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $88.23 and a 1 year high of $153.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $139.66 and its 200 day moving average is $139.64.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by ($0.14). Capital One Financial had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The business had revenue of $9.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is currently 18.79%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Capital One Financial news, CEO Kevin S. Borgmann sold 61,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.86, for a total value of $8,175,141.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,934 shares in the company, valued at $5,438,491.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Capital One Financial news, CEO Kevin S. Borgmann sold 61,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.86, for a total transaction of $8,175,141.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 40,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,438,491.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 30,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $4,611,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,734 shares in the company, valued at $11,060,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on COF. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Capital One Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.89.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

