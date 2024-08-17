Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Sells 11,202 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 79.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,202 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Airbnb by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 57,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,803,000 after purchasing an additional 1,371 shares during the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 7,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $997,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Airbnb by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 18,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares during the period. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Airbnb by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. 80.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Airbnb

In other news, CAO David C. Bernstein sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total value of $882,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,915,321. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Airbnb news, CAO David C. Bernstein sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total transaction of $882,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,915,321. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.92, for a total value of $91,752.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 208,174 shares in the company, valued at $31,833,968.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 735,492 shares of company stock worth $109,402,066. Insiders own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Airbnb from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Benchmark dropped their price target on Airbnb from $190.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $145.00 to $121.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Airbnb from $160.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Airbnb presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.00.

Airbnb Price Performance

Airbnb stock traded down $2.57 on Friday, reaching $116.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,592,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,595,619. Airbnb, Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.38 and a twelve month high of $170.10. The company has a market cap of $74.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $141.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.42.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.06). Airbnb had a return on equity of 39.37% and a net margin of 48.23%. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

