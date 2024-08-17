Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Sells 12,281 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 82.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,694 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 12,281 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its stake in Duke Energy by 69.6% in the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DUK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Duke Energy from $102.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Duke Energy from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Duke Energy from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price target on Duke Energy from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Duke Energy from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.15.

Insider Activity at Duke Energy

In related news, EVP Louis E. Renjel sold 540 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.64, for a total value of $61,365.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,259,617.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Duke Energy Trading Up 0.2 %

DUK stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $112.30. The company had a trading volume of 2,642,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,957,009. The business has a 50-day moving average of $105.63 and a 200-day moving average of $100.02. Duke Energy Co. has a one year low of $83.06 and a one year high of $116.67. The stock has a market cap of $86.67 billion, a PE ratio of 28.22, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.84 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 10.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a $1.045 dividend. This is a positive change from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 105.03%.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

Featured Articles

