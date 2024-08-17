Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Sells 15,167 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Free Report) by 79.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 15,167 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JNK. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 223.6% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,545,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $242,307,000 after buying an additional 1,758,741 shares during the period. Arch Capital Group LTD. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $100,794,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,737,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $259,047,000 after purchasing an additional 550,840 shares during the last quarter. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $48,448,000. Finally, Dynasty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $46,519,000. 87.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Stock Performance

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $96.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,343,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,650,245. The company has a 50 day moving average of $94.86 and a 200-day moving average of $94.46. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a one year low of $87.79 and a one year high of $96.21.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

Further Reading

