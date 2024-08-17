Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,690 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 71.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 681 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,690 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ULTA. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 80.9% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,523 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at $807,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at $1,470,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 10,458 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,124,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 1,433 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

ULTA has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Ulta Beauty from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Ulta Beauty from $625.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Ulta Beauty from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $494.00 to $404.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $575.00 to $522.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $530.00 to $544.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $494.83.

Shares of NASDAQ ULTA traded up $11.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $377.23. The company had a trading volume of 2,942,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 860,072. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $318.17 and a 52 week high of $574.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is $375.23 and its 200-day moving average is $435.78. The stock has a market cap of $18.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.37.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The specialty retailer reported $6.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.19 by $0.28. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 58.06%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.88 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ulta Beauty news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.68, for a total transaction of $252,642.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,801 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,643,412.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.68, for a total value of $252,642.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,643,412.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.08, for a total value of $39,008.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $786,791.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

