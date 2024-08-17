Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,772 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 32.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,772 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Novartis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Novartis in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Clearstead Trust LLC raised its position in Novartis by 73.5% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new position in Novartis in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

Novartis Stock Performance

NVS traded up $1.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $114.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,057,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,447,379. The business has a 50-day moving average of $108.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Novartis AG has a 1 year low of $92.19 and a 1 year high of $114.91. The company has a market cap of $234.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.57.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.10. Novartis had a net margin of 33.76% and a return on equity of 34.56%. The company had revenue of $12.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NVS. Barclays raised shares of Novartis to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Novartis in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Novartis from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Novartis from $121.00 to $122.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Friday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.13.

Novartis Company Profile

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

