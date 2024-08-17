Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,844 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 70.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,844 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWF. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $350,964,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 409.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,312,397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $442,343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054,881 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,413,232 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,641,130,000 after buying an additional 341,407 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,332.3% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 302,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $91,568,000 after buying an additional 280,948 shares during the period. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $73,003,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

IWF traded up $0.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $363.69. 1,009,769 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,352,365. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $361.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $342.75. The firm has a market cap of $96.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $256.01 and a 1 year high of $382.82.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.