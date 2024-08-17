Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Sells 287 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 9.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 287 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CBRE. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CBRE Group during the first quarter valued at $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 44.8% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the fourth quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 75.9% in the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

In other CBRE Group news, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 3,311 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.89, for a total transaction of $360,534.79. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,836,704.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 3,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.89, for a total value of $360,534.79. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,836,704.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Lindsey S. Caplan sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.87, for a total transaction of $219,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,606 shares in the company, valued at $1,824,501.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,385 shares of company stock worth $697,223 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CBRE Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.29.

CBRE Group stock traded up $1.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $111.73. 1,455,593 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,674,387. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.63 and a 12 month high of $114.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $97.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.52. The company has a market cap of $34.28 billion, a PE ratio of 34.81 and a beta of 1.40.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. CBRE Group had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The company had revenue of $8.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

