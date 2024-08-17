Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,877 Shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Free Report) by 72.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,877 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Morningstar were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Scout Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Morningstar by 75.8% in the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 42,549 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,034,000 after acquiring an additional 18,345 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Morningstar by 506.2% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,071,000 after acquiring an additional 11,024 shares during the last quarter. M&G Plc grew its position in shares of Morningstar by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. M&G Plc now owns 173,105 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,239,000 after buying an additional 3,322 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Morningstar by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 533,935 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $152,834,000 after buying an additional 5,240 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morningstar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,986,000. 57.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Morningstar

In related news, CFO Jason Dubinsky sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.11, for a total transaction of $1,020,374.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,181 shares in the company, valued at $6,056,519.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Jason Dubinsky sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.11, for a total transaction of $1,020,374.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,056,519.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 5,257 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.37, for a total transaction of $1,631,615.09. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 10,599,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,289,859,615.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 63,422 shares of company stock worth $19,005,887. 39.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Morningstar in a research report on Monday, August 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $352.00 price target for the company.

Morningstar Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MORN traded up $2.74 during trading on Friday, hitting $316.33. 92,673 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 116,902. Morningstar, Inc. has a 1-year low of $213.38 and a 1-year high of $330.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $302.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $298.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $13.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.91 and a beta of 1.17.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $571.90 million during the quarter. Morningstar had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 22.34%.

Morningstar Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 12th were issued a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 12th. Morningstar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.73%.

Morningstar Profile

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment insights in the United States, Asia. Australia, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Morningstar Data and Analytics; PitchBook; Morningstar Wealth; Morningstar Credit; and Morningstar Retirement.

