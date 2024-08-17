Bakkt (NYSE:BKKT) Posts Earnings Results

Bakkt (NYSE:BKKT – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($2.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.77) by ($0.90), Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $509.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $877.20 million. Bakkt had a negative return on equity of 43.08% and a negative net margin of 3.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($4.75) earnings per share. Bakkt updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Bakkt Price Performance

Shares of BKKT stock opened at $13.73 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.53 and a 200 day moving average of $16.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 4.80. Bakkt has a 1 year low of $5.57 and a 1 year high of $68.75.

Get Bakkt alerts:

About Bakkt

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Bakkt Holdings, Inc offers software as a service and application programming interface solutions for crypto and loyalty, powering engagement, and performance. The company operates Bakkt Marketplace, a platform that enables consumers to buy, sell, and store crypto in an embedded web experience; Bakkt Crypto, a platform that supports clients with a range of crypto solutions; and Bakkt Trust, institutional-grade qualified custody solution for market participants.

Receive News & Ratings for Bakkt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bakkt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.